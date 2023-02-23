Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 3.3 %

NTR stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.