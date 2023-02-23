Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 155,444 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $143,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 103.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 50.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 88,393 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortive Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

