Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,226 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $171,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.