Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 340,999 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $156,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in HP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

