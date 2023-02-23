Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Kimberly-Clark worth $145,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.