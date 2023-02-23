Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 35,730 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $123,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

ResMed stock opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

