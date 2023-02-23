Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,713 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $149,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

