Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,757 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ingersoll Rand worth $140,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of IR opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

