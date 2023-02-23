Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $146,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.79. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $605.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

