Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $139,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

