Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of D.R. Horton worth $138,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,921 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

