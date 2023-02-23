Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $168,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 304.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $155,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 18,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WST opened at $305.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

