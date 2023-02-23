Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $121.66 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582,015 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Delta Air Lines worth $121,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.