Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $161.83 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,314 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Antero Resources worth $161,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after acquiring an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

