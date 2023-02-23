Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $162.46 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,444,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $162,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

KMI stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.