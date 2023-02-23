Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $162.46 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,444,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $162,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
KMI stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.