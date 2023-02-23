Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $166.78 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $166,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,925,000 after buying an additional 542,083 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after purchasing an additional 393,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 692,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

