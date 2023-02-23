Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Citizens Financial Group worth $140,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CFG opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

