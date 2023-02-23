Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $126,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

