Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 206,825 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Ventas worth $154,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

