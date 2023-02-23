Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Newmont worth $148,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Newmont Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

