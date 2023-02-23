Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 348,375 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $135,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

