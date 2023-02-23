Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,963 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of First Republic Bank worth $164,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,316,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

