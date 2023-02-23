Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 67,543 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,543 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Nucor worth $121,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

