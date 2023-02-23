Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 286,070 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Ciena worth $134,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

CIEN stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

