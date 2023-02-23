Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $120,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

