Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Burlington Stores worth $157,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 568,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,387,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.89.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

