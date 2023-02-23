Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

