Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,540,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,504,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 161,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 217,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

OTEX opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

