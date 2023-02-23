Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $209.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.