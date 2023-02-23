Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $209.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.