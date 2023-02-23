Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,166 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CRI opened at $73.56 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.
