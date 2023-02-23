Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Assurant by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Assurant by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

