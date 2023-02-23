Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $622,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

