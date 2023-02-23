Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $660,000 Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $889.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.