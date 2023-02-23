Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,001 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after buying an additional 309,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

