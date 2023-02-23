Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 90,315.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.