Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,605 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 975.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 460,363 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Insider Activity

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

