Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,211 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NAPA opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.09 million. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

