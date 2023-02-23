Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.93. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

