Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,914 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

AMRC opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

