Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,484 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 170,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

PAA stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

