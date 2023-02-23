Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

