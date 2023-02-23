Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

