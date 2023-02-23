Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,287 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

