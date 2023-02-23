Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,216 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

