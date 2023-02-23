Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 58 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 125.1% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $346.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.