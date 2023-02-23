Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

