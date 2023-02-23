Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $300.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

