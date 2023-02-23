Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $773,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

