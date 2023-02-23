Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $458,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

