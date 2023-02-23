Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.67 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.07%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

